Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. 1,371,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,047. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.