Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 44.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.31. 454,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

