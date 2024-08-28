Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.30. The stock had a trading volume of 882,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.10 and a 200 day moving average of $341.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

