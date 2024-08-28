Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,697 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of F traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.12. 53,012,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,720,758. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

