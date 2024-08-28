Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $48.76. 720,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

