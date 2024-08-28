Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $24.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,302.25. 256,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,756. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,271.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,250.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

