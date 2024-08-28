Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $62.14 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,202.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.13 or 0.00545804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00101744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00262392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030878 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

