Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Up 3.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vericel traded as high as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 86,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 445,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vericel

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vericel by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Stock Up 7.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,356.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.