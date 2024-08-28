Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $17,053.98 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,330.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.00541089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00101569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00260535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00039791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,135,172 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.