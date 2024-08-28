Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,922,203.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,299,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vertex stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,324. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 952.50, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex in the first quarter worth $159,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

