Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.41. Viant Technology shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 26,615 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $697.18 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

