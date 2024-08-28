VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Up 358.4% in August

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 358.4% from the July 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFLO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,693,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 352.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 145,630 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

