Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 49,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

