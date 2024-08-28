Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vinci Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 49,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. Vinci has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $32.82.
About Vinci
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.