Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $85,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,004 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 21.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,914,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 872,639 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS remained flat at $12.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 239,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,004. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

