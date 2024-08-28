Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $11.98. Vipshop shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1,138,276 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Vipshop by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,363,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vipshop by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

