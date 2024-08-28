Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 178.5% from the July 31st total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VIRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Viracta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 393,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,385. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

