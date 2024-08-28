Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Up 1,278.8% in August

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a growth of 1,278.8% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,127. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

