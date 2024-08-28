VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 4,450.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,584,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VXIT traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 2,408,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,280. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

