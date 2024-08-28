Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

