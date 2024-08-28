Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 119,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,863,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $269.86. The company had a trading volume of 182,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,018. The firm has a market cap of $493.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

