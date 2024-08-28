Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.19. 5,453,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.18. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $492.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.