Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of V traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $267.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

