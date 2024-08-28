Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Up 3.9%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 140,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 840,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. Vital Energy's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

