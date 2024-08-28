VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. 50,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,381,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

VNET Group Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

