Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $553.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 553 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 551 ($7.27), with a volume of 355062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 547 ($7.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,623.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.32.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

