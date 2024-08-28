Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of VONHF stock remained flat at C$64.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.91. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$64.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.07.
