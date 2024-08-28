Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Update

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 680.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of VONHF stock remained flat at C$64.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.91. Vontobel has a 12-month low of C$64.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.07.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

