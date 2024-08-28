Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 228.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

