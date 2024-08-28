VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Sells 20,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) Director Beat Kahli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $91.66 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

