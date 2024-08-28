VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Up 287.8% in August

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the July 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VS MEDIA Price Performance
Shares of VS MEDIA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,355. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.
About VS MEDIA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VS MEDIA
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.