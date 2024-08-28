VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Up 287.8% in August

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the July 31st total of 149,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

Shares of VS MEDIA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,355. VS MEDIA has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $60.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

