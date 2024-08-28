Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Holdings Increased by Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Wabash National worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wabash National by 42.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 43.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 196,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

