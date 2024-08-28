Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 509,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

