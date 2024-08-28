Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 950 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 326,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 475,294 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. 594,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,830. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

