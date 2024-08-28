Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,950. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

