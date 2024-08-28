Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 1,485,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.