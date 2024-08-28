Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 284,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF alerts:

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. 21,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $18.38.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.