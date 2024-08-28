Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 166.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,507. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

