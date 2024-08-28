Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 573,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 521,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

