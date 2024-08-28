Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.70. 12,299,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $608.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $101,545,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares in the company, valued at $41,791,724,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,562,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $101,545,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 642,949,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,791,724,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

