Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $34.99 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.99 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00040347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,208,041 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

