Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,059,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

