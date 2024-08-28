WAX (WAXP) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $105.87 million and $5.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,319,974 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,922,825 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03378455 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,657,183.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

