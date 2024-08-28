WD Rutherford LLC Sells 61 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.85. 2,449,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,557. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.81 and a 200 day moving average of $238.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

