WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 113,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.45. 1,811,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $95.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

