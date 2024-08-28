WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,656,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,752,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,073,000 after purchasing an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,921,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,343,000 after buying an additional 91,079 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. 370,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,072. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

