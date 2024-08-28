WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVSD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

