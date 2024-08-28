WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. 3,984,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

