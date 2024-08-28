WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,171,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,028,000 after purchasing an additional 814,779 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,866,000 after buying an additional 378,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after buying an additional 2,964,850 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. 7,656,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $2,804,826.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,056,426 shares of company stock worth $584,650,712. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

