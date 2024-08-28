WealthShield Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 189,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 295,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $60.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 397,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

