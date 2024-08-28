WealthShield Partners LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. 741,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,665. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

