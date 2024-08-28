WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XMPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 19,235 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

